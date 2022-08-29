Novant NHRMC awarded for ability to diagnose, treat heart failure patients

(Photo: Novant Health NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American College of Cardiology has awarded Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure.

The hospital is among only three in North Carolina to earn the accreditation, which is based on the ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more.

The hospital says heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.

“We are proud of the entire heart failure team, led by Dr. John Rommel and Rachel Hayworth, for working tirelessly to earn this accreditation for the care we provide our patients across southeastern North Carolina,” Dr. William Smith, Coastal region clinical physician executive said.

Facilities earning Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services not only demonstrate the management of acute heart failure, but also provide, or partner with outpatient clinics for post-discharge care and services to heart failure patients. This approach promotes a smooth transition between the inpatient and outpatient setting and ensures a collaborative team effort to ensure the continuum of care.

The college’s accreditation report recognized the program’s heart failure case management services. After higher-risk patients with heart failure leave the hospital, a nurse case manager will regularly call them for at least the first four weeks to check in on their medication, self-care and any barriers to care. Novant Health community paramedics can also support eligible patients who were recently hospitalized through home visits.

The report also highlighted the team implementing a wearable technology to quickly measure lung fluid in patients following a hospitalization. The use of the technology led to a reduction in patients having to return to the hospital.

Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff who support the efforts leading to better patient education, improved patient outcomes, and more effective and efficient disease control.

“Heart failure is a serious condition that can worsen over time, which is why it’s vital we do everything we can to slow progression and support patients so they can be as healthy as possible,” Dr. John Rommel said, a Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute cardiologist who specializes in heart failure.

“We care for each patient using a team approach, and I am incredibly grateful for our pharmacist, case managers, outpatient nurses and care providers who tirelessly support individuals with heart failure.”

The accreditation is effective through 2025.