Numerous checkpoints planned on roads, water this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is putting extra efforts in place to ensure safety over the busy Labor Day Weekend.

NC Wildlife is partnering with local and state law enforcement agencies for the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign.

Law enforcement officers will be patrolling area waterways, on the lookout for anyone operating a boat while impaired.

Sergeant Clayton Ludwick, with NC Wildlife, says alcohol and drugs play a major role in boating deaths.

“We’ll have a lot more patrols on the water. We’ll be looking for impaired boat operators, and any other type of safety infractions that are out there in an effort to make sure people are having a good time and being safe while they do it,” said Ludwick.

Ludwick encourages anyone planning to be on the water this weekend to review the state’s boating laws, and never operate a vessel if you’ve been drinking.