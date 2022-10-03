NWS confirms tornado touchdown Friday in Holden Beach

The NWS has confirmed a tornado touchdown Friday in Holden Beach (Photo: WWAY)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain to the Cape Fear on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm also helped to spawn a brief tornado in Holden Beach.

A tornado warning was issued at 12:22 pm on Friday for a potential water spout off the Brunswick County coast. The warning lasted until nearly 1:00 pm.

Residents in the area reported seeing the twister in the community along canals between Highpoint St. and Greensboro St.

The NWS says a storm survey found the tornado was only on the ground for around three minutes of the warning, from 12:25 pm until 12:28 pm, covering a distance of 0.75 miles at a maximum width of 20 yards.

The EF0 tornado reached winds of 70 mph, causing minor siding and roof damage in the area and lifting a large porch off its foundation.

No injuries were reported with the tornado.