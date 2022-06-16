NYC guitar concert by John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, has been canceled

NEW YORK (AP) — A planned New York City concert by would-be presidential assassin John Hinckley Jr. has been canceled even as Hinckley was freed from federal court oversight.

The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert.

Hinckley sings and plays guitar.

The now 67-year-old Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of President Ronald Reagan in Washington in 1981.

Hinckley spent decades in a psychiatric hospital and was later released to live with his mother.

He was freed Wednesday from court oversight.