NYC Intrepid Memorial Day Event brings out hundreds of veterans and active members

NEW YORK, NY (CBS News) — Today is Memorial Day which honors the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in the U. S. Armed Forces.

In New York City, an annual event was held aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams both spoke at the memorial event.

Mayor Adams said this is where dreams are made and build, and they must always protect that dream and will protect that dream with the men and women who defend this soil.

Governor Hochul said when you join the military you put your ego aside, your political persuasion, your geographic influences and you become one powerful unit where the number one objective is to protect your homeland.

Hundreds of veterans and active members watched the Missing Man Military Aircraft flyover.

Also part of the event was the unfurling of a 100-foot American Flag; playing of taps; laying of wreaths and a rifle salute.