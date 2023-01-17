Oak Island approves paid parking vendor, Otto Connect

Paid Parking will begin in Oak Island this spring (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A week after approving paid parking in Oak Island, Town Council has officially approved the contract with vendor Otto Connect.

The vendor will go before the council next month to review guidelines, enforcement and final details.

Once everything is ironed out, paid parking will go into effect April 1st through September 30th from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Town officials say they have been getting a lot of questions from residents about how paid parking will impact those who live in Oak Island.

They plan to have all of the issues sorted before enforcement starts.