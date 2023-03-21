Oak Island ‘Boardwalk Place’ hotel project receives special use permit approval

Oak Island Town Council recently voted to approve a special use permit for a hotel project (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island Town Council has voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for a hotel project.

The project, known as Boardwalk Place, is not assured to be developed. Council simply voted to approve the permit, according to officials.

The approval was based off the following conditions:

1. The project must be built in accordance with renditions and drawings contained in Exhibit 3, with the exception that the wildlife preserve fencing can be replaced with wire instead of wood, and that the applicant will install crosswalk demarcation across E Dolphin Dr. & S Middleton Ave.

2. All assertions of the project narrative will be a condition an approval (examples include: 19 parking spaces added, a splashpad built, with public having access to all amenities except the pool & courtyard)

3. The applicant will build the infrastructure as described in Exhibit 12 as conditioned, and submit to a yearly inspection to maintain the wildlife preserve in a safe and structurally integral manner

Mayor Pro Tem John Bach added the condition that the applicant will provide a one-year warranty to the Town on infrastructure provided to support the project.