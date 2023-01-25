Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

A beach access in Oak Island has been turned into a free, handicap-only parking lot (Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers.

Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.

“For a while now, we’ve been working towards identifying and creating a Beach Access Location exclusively for handicap parking,” Public Works Director Scott Thornall said. “With a naturally easier slope onto the beach, and prime location next to one of our busiest features [the pier], Keziah was the obvious choice.”

All 11 of the parking spaces at the street end are marked specifically for handicap parking, with fresh gravel graded and packed. In addition, a 100 foot long mobility mat has been placed in the access, with the pathway slightly re-shaped for a smoother, less steep approach on and off the beach.

Officials say this is part of an ongoing effort to evaluate and improve how Oak Island can provide a better quality of access, within the facilities currently available.

Despite the addition of paid parking on the way beginning April 1st in Oak Island, the Town says the handicap spaces at this location won’t be charged.