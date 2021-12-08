Oak Island gains up to $20 million in beach renourishment funds

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island Town Council Members unanimously accepted access to over $20 million in beach renourishment funds Wednesday.

Members heard a presentation from the state in their special meeting. Now that the funding is approved, funds up to $20 million will be dispensed during individual beach renourishment projects that the town will have to match.

The money will be crucial after Hurricane Isaias damage.

“Well like all of the beaches along the coast,” said Communications Director Mike Emory. “It’s a pretty important aspect of maintaining and growing and developing the life blood of our economy.”

Council also discussed and approved holiday bonuses for staff.