Oak Island Police Department provides tour, demos for kids as part of Hero’s Week

(Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of kids from the Boiling Spring Lakes Day camp turned out for a morning of fun at the Oak Island Police Department.

Police say Sergeant Lewis and Officer Locklear provided a tour of the department, and allowed the children to turn on the lights and sirens.

This was all part of Hero’s Week 2022.

Members of the Oak Island Police Department say they had a lot of fun showing off what they do to the kids who showed up.