Oak Island Police swear in teen with Muscular Dystrophy as Honorary Officer

The Oak Island Police Department swore in CJ Friday morning as an honorary officer (Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department welcomed its newest member of the force Friday morning.

Police Chief Charlie Morris swore in Colton James (“CJ”) Berry as an Honorary Officer.

Officers say CJ is a happy, fun-loving teen, with a contagiously positive outlook on life despite the daily challenges faced from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. That’s a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“He greatly appreciates the first responder community and takes every chance he can to visit police departments and fire houses,” the Department said in a statement.