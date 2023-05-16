Oak Island rescue tube ‘likely stolen’, officials say

A water rescue device is missing in Oak Island (Photo: Oak Island Police Department0

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — An important Oak Island rescue device is missing.

The Oak Island Police Department was notified of the missing tube Tuesday morning at the SE 58th Beach Access Location. After a brief search of the area, it appears the rescue tube was most likely stolen, officials say.

If you know the location of the tube, you are asked to contact Oak Island Police by calling 910-278-5595.

Police say stealing from or vandalizing the water safety stations in any way is a serious crime, and one that could potentially endanger a life.

The tube has been replace, but officials say replacements are limited and costly.