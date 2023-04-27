Water rescue devices returned to the beach in Oak Island

Water rescue devices have been returned to the beach in Oak Island (Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Water rescue devices have been returned to the beach in Oak Island.

Oak Island Water Rescue says the devices were used to save multiple lives last year.

Crews say your first response to seeing someone in the ocean struggling to stay afloat should be to call 911. After that, you can release the rescue device from the Velcro strap and have a strong swimmer place it over their neck and shoulder and swim to the victim.

The rescue tube should be extended to the victim so they grab the device and not the rescuer. Once reaching the victim, they can choose to swim to shore, using the float, or wait for a rescue boat to pick them up.

Multiple rescue boats are alerted for these calls, Oak Island Water Rescue says.

These basic instructions are printed on the tube.