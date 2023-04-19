Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program responded to three turtle calls Tuesday

Crews responded to three calls within hours of each other for turtles around Oak Island (Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program was busy on Tuesday.

The group says they responded to three turtle calls within just a few hours of each other.

Volunteers received the first call for a stranded live sea turtle they named Sapphire that washed up on the east end of the island with debilitating turtle syndrome. The group says she was lethargic, had lots of algae, and had a few barnacles. Sapphire was transported her to The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center where she will receive the care she needs.

At the same time as the first call, another call was received about another turtle at the Point. This one was a diamondback terrapin. The group says diamondbacks are endangered, so they do their best to come out to get them, share information with the state, and return them back to the marsh area where they belong.

The third call was about a turtle on west beach. Unfortunately, this turtle had died when they arrived, but the group says it was a great teaching and learning experience.