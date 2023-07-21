Oak Island seeing a new shopping center

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the building boom continues in southern Brunswick County, developers are moving ahead with a new shopping center in Oak Island.

Located at 211 Midway Commons, the shopping center will have lots of businesses including a bowling alley, arcade, coffee shop, and more.

According to a Star News Article, Holden Brewing Company and a car wash will also join the center.

Cape Fear Commercial is leasing property at the site.

There’s also outparcels available for sale as the center continues to attract more businesses to the area.