Oak Island sees flooding during early morning storms

(Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Heavy rain moved onshore this morning, causing flooding in many local areas.

Oak Island saw minor street flooding, along with tons of lightning.

The Town’s Stormwater Administrator and Public Works crews placed pumping equipment early this morning to help with the problem.

They say the main areas of issue were Ocean Drive, E Yacht Drive, W Beach Drive and other surrounding areas.