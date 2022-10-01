Oak Island woman killed, man in custody charged with 2nd degree murder

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – One woman is dead and a man in is custody after police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Minnesota Drive in Oak Island for a welfare check, according to Oak Island Police.

When Oak Island Police arrived they found 55-year-old Tina Sedberry Carlton dead with an apparent stab wound.

Kevin Michael Allen Vaughan was also at the house and was arrested and charged with Carlton’s murder, according to OIP.

The case, which is being treated as a domestic-related homicide, is being assisted by The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

Vaughan is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center without bond.

Stay with WWAY on air and online for more information as it becomes available.