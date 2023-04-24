Oakdale Cemetery history tours planned over next several months

Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a history buff, there are three events happening in a historic local cemetery you may want to attend.

Historic walking tours are scheduled for May 20th, June 17 and September 16th (all weather dependent).

The first one in May will be given by local historian Hunter Ingram. He will lead you on a journey through Oakdale and will delight you with many tales of those who are interred in the cemetery. The tour is is $10 per person and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Less than a month later, another $10 tour will be given by local historian Robin Triplett. She will offer her insight into the cemetery from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on June 17th.

Finally, a flashlight tour will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on September 16th. This tour is $20 and will offer commentary from Ingram and Triplett, as well as Dr. Chris Fonvielle. Attendees must supply their own flashlight.