Ocean Fest wins ‘Event of the Year’ state-wide festival award

An annual event held in Surf City has won an award (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual coastal event has won a state-wide award.

Ocean Fest was named ‘Event of The Year’ by the North Carolina Association of Festival & Events in Charlotte.

The nonprofit Surf City-based festival was awarded top honors in the annual industry excellence awards program including the coveted Event of the Year award, Best Community Outreach Program, and Director of the Year for the festival’s director Mark Anders.

“It’s such a huge honor for Ocean Fest to be awarded Event of the Year for the entire State of North Carolina,” says Mark Anders, Executive Director of Ocean Fest. “Our festival is just three years old, so these awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers as well as the solid support of our sponsors and the local community.”

The NCF&E is a nonprofit organization celebrating and supporting the festival and event industry, and is represented by nearly 200 festivals and events throughout the state.