Ocean Isle and Holden Beach are offering surf lessons and camps for all ages

Surf Lessons and Camps Available in Holden and Ocean Isle Beaches. (Photo: World Surf League)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Paddle out and surf with the Carolina School of Surf!

They are a crew of local veterans that have been teaching for over ten years.

Since 2009, The Carolina School of Surf has offered high quality surf lessons and surf camps on Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach.

These sessions create a solid foundation for beginners, intermediate, and advanced surfers to progress their skills.

These are great activities for families, youth, adults, solo students, and large groups.

The staff is trained professionally in First AID and CPR.

They are inviting the community to experience the beach with what they call “one of the best outdoor sports ever created”.

Holden Beach surf camp: $250

Holden Beach Youth group surf lesson: $75

Holden Beach Adult group lesson: $65

Holden Beach private surf lesson: $85