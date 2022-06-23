Ocean Isle and Holden Beach are offering surf lessons and camps for all ages
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Paddle out and surf with the Carolina School of Surf!
They are a crew of local veterans that have been teaching for over ten years.
Since 2009, The Carolina School of Surf has offered high quality surf lessons and surf camps on Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach.
These sessions create a solid foundation for beginners, intermediate, and advanced surfers to progress their skills.
These are great activities for families, youth, adults, solo students, and large groups.
The staff is trained professionally in First AID and CPR.
They are inviting the community to experience the beach with what they call “one of the best outdoor sports ever created”.
Holden Beach surf camp: $250
Holden Beach Youth group surf lesson: $75
Holden Beach Adult group lesson: $65
Holden Beach private surf lesson: $85
You can read more about the camps and lessons available by clicking here to go to the Carolina School of Surf’s website.