Ocean Isle Beach commissioners suspend fox penning plans

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has reversed their plans to take care of their fox problem with fox-penning (Photo: Laura Winter)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners in Ocean Isle Beach have voted to suspend their decision to use fox penning as a way to protect turtle nests from foxes.

Fox penning is when foxes are taken to a fenced-in farm or facility and chased by hunting dogs in training.

The Board met Tuesday morning after receiving more than a thousand emails about their plans.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith says they will work with NC Wildlife and research other options to protect turtle nests from foxes, while at the same time coming up with a humane way of keeping the foxes away from the nests, residents and tourists.