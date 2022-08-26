Ocean Isle Beach crash kills pedestrian, driver charged with DWI

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening along NC 179 near Ocean Isle Beach.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, a Jeep was driving southbound and collided with a Segway traveling north in the southbound lane around 7:30 pm near Hale Swamp Road.

61-year-old David Vandenberg of Ocean Isle Beach was ejected in the collision and pronounced dead on the scene.

Rogelio Petatan of Ocean Isle Beach was allegedly driving the Jeep.

He was arrested by Highway Patrol and charged with a DWI.