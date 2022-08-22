Ocean Isle Beach man pleads guilty to firearm, meth charges

(Photo: New Hanover County)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man has pled guilty to multiple charges following a traffic stop last month.

38-year-old James Christionson of Ocean Isle Beach pled guilty last week in New Hanover County Superior Court to two counts of possession of firearm by felon and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Judge J. Stanley Carmical of Robeson County sentenced Christionson to a total sentence of at least over four years (53-98 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

On both January 31st and July 14th, the defendant was found driving his vehicle while in possession handguns that he was prohibited from having based on a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple felonies.

During the July encounter with law enforcement, officers also found the defendant in possession of 21.53 grams of methamphetamine.

“Our community has seen the horrible consequences that result when the large-scale possession of narcotics becomes intertwined with illegal firearm possession. Thanks to the hard work of both the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, this defendant’s weapons and narcotics were taken off the streets before greater harm was inflicted,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

“The prohibited possession of firearms has been the major cause of the violent crime in our area. It is important that we keep firearms out of the hands of career offenders such as this, and when these offenders are found with firearms, they are punished severely for it,” District Attorney Ben David added.