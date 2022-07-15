Two people facing drug charges following traffic stop

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just before 11:00 pm on Thursday, officers with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Market Street.

During the search of the vehicle, officers say they found a hand gun and 20 gm of crystal meth.

In addition, crack pipes, chore boy, Xanax, and two more bags of methamphetamine were discovered, according to police.

The passenger, 38-year-old James Christianson, was charged with Firearm by Felon, CCW, PWISD Schedule II, Possession Schedule II (x2), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is currently being held without bond.

The driver, 32-year-old Laura Burns, was charged with Possession Schedule IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fictitious Registration, and No Operators License.

She received a $1,500 secured bond.

Both are being held at NHCSO Detention Center.