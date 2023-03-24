Ocean Isle Beach plans to use square hay bales for dune restoration

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, one local beach town is considering a new way of trying to tackle beach erosion.

Over the years, the town of Ocean Isle has been working to build the beaches and dunes back up after erosion due to storms.

Many solutions the town has tried haven’t worked, so they have decided to use an idea from figure eight island that involves using square bales of hay and pine straw to act as a natural sand fence.

This will not only build the dunes back up, but also protect them.

Ocean Isle Beach mayor Debbie Smith says she thinks this will be a more efficient and environmentally friendly way to help.

“We wanted something out there to trap the sand more quickly so that we could keep vegetating and start building the dune quicker,” said Major Smith.

The town is waiting on approval from the state division of coastal management for the permit to place the bales in the sand.

Mayor Smith says they are expecting the approval any day now. Once that happens, the hay will be installed as soon as possible.