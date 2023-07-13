Ocean Isle Beach’s hay bale sand dune project starting to take shape

Six weeks ago, hay and pine straw bales were placed along public access entrances to the beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A new sand dune project in Ocean Isle Beach is beginning to take shape.

Earlier this year, the town was given a variance to start a pilot program in order to create more sand dunes.

Six weeks ago, hay and pine straw bales were placed along public access entrances to the beach.

The bales have begun to collect sand around them since being placed.

Debbie Smith is the mayor of Ocean Isle Beach.

She said the program is showing good results.

“So they seem to be functioning as we thought they would and this might be a really nice alternative from sand fencing out there,” Smith said. “You know, sand fencing can wash away during high tides or storms, and then you’ve got debris all over the beach. At least these straw bales are more natural material.”

Smith said she hopes to be able to place more bales along more access points once the program ends.