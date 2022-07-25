Ocean Rescue on how and when visitors should evacuate the beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As our area continues experiencing summer storms, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue is asking people to be cognizant of the weather and to listen to their lifeguards.

Lightning kills about 20 people a year in the U.S., already killing one man off Masonboro Island earlier this summer.

According to Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt, if lightning is within 10 miles, beachgoers need to clear the beach as quickly as possible, especially if they don’t see a lifeguard anymore.

Typically, lifeguards will blow three warning whistles, signal beachgoers, and announce that folks need to find shelter. After they’ve done that, they leave leave the beach to seek shelter themselves.

Though Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue starts clearing the beach when lighting is spotted 10 miles away, Proffitt says oftentimes, visitors will stay as long as they can, until they’re scrambling to leave with the storm almost overtop of them. It’s important for beachgoers to seek shelter as soon as lightning is within the vicinity.

“Shelter is not congregating on your lifeguard stand, the tallest structures on the beach,” Proffitt explained. “It’s not staying under an umbrella or a tent. You need to go to a vehicle or a home and seek shelter.”