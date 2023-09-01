Ocean swimming discouraged this weekend despite beautiful weather

Wrightsville Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Labor Day weekend is a very popular time at the beach. But it may not be a good idea to get into the ocean this weekend.

Despite abundant sunshine, the water is not safe to swim in for two reasons.

Although Idalia is moving away, the rip current risk is expected to remain elevated through the weekend.

The water itself is also dangerous to swim in due to the possibility of elevated levels of harmful bacteria due to runoff.

Conditions should improve next week.