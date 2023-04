OCEARCH asking for help naming 10-foot White Shark off NC coast

File photo of a shark (Photo: Elias Levy / CC BY 2.0)

(WWAY) — A shark off the coast of North Carolina needs a name.

OCEARCH recently sampled, tagged and released a juvenile female white shark.

She was 10 feet, 3 inches long and was an estimated weight of 522 pounds, according to the group.

OCEARCH says the shark was spotted off the coast of Ocracoke.

If you would like to submit a name, you can leave a comment on their Facebook page.