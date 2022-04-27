Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: The Graham Norton Show / YouTube /Al Arabiya English / YouTube)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Los Angeles police officers who responded to a domestic violence call at the penthouse of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard say they saw no marks on her face after a 2016 fight between the couple in which Heard says she was assaulted.

Jurors at Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife watched recorded depositions Wednesday from officers who say they saw Heard crying but no visible signs of injury.

The testimony bolsters Depp’s contention that he never assaulted Heard, although jurors have heard evidence of other alleged assaults before and during the couple’s brief marriage.

Depp claims Heard concocted the allegations when she filed for divorce days after the fight that police were called to.