Officers use own money to purchase backpacks, school supplies for 40 Columbus County students

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officer Division are helping to kick off the school year on a bright note for 40 students around the county.

As part of their community outreach, every patrol and SRO deputy donated their own money to be used to purchase backpacks and school supplies for the dozens of children.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they worked closely with each school’s guidance counselor to identify children from every school that had additional needs.

All the items had been delivered to the students by last Friday, August 19th.

The Sheriff’s Office says the children were so excited and appreciative.

The Sheriff’s Office says despite multiple back-to-school events around the county, they realized that a population of children exists that do not have the means to attend these events. Therefore, they made the decision to go to them.