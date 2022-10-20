Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival

2023 Azalea Festival Artwork (Photo: NC Azalea Festival)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event.

The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach.

The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for colorectal cancer with The Blue Ribbon Run founded for her sister and also helps children with special healthcare needs at Welcome Home Angel.

Brown has ties to the Azalea festival. She was also an Azalea Belle while attending Hoggard high school.

You can purchase an official print of the artwork here.