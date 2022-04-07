Officials investigating an early morning residential fire on Figure Eight Island

FIGURE EIGHT ISLAND (WWAY) — Officials are investigating after a multi-story residential building fire broke out early Thursday morning.

The fire took place on the 200 block of N. Beach Road on Figure Eight Island. According to New Hanover County Fire, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The fire as of 5:30 a-m is out according the department.

Battalion Chief Michael Stophel also confirmed that there were no injuries reported. The fire is now under investigation.

We will have information as it becomes available.