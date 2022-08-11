Officials: NC deputy shot while serving protection order

SEMORA, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy has been shot multiple times while serving a domestic violence protection order.

WNCN-TV reports that Sgt. Greg Ingram with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was one of two deputies who went to a home in Semora to serve the order.

The second deputy didn’t report any injuries.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where Ingram says he is responsive and alert.

He says the deputy appeared to be shot in the upper shoulder and lower back.

After the shooting, the shooter retreated to the home leading to an hourslong standoff, with the suspect coming outside “from time to time.”