Officials provide update on Thursday’s deadly crash in St. Helena

Law enforcement officials direct traffic following a wreck on Highway 117 in Pender County (Photo: Tanner Blue / WWAY)

ST. HELENA, NC (WWAY) — Officials held a press conference Friday afternoon, providing the latest on a deadly crash which took place Thursday south of Burgaw.

The person killed, 54-year-old Lynnette Smalley of Jacksonville, was being treated in the back of the Pender County EMS vehicle. Law enforcement says 34-year-old Cassandra Soga of Rocky Point, was driving the vehicle that collided headfirst with the EMS ambulance. Smalley died at the scene of the accident.

“Pender EMS unit #1 was traveling south on US 117 and was in route to Novant Medical Center in Wilmington, with a paramedic driving and with one EMT also on board in the rear of the ambulance,” said Sgt. Jason Casteen with NC State Highway Patrol.

EMS workers Holly Bauer and Catherine Wortman, who were also inside the ambulance, were severely injured and are currently receiving medical care.

The highway patrol says Soga, the driver of the vehicle that struck the EMS vehicle, is charged with DWI and reckless driving and is in critical condition.

“A concerned citizen observed Ms. Soga driving erratically and called the Pender County Sheriff’s Office via 911 to report her observations. Within moments of that 911 call, Ms. Soga traveled across the centerline and struck the ambulance head on,” said Casteen.

More charges are likely to be filed against Soga, who highway patrol says they have not been able to speak due to her condition at this time.

In total, the NC Highway Patrol says three vehicles and 13 people were involved in the accident.