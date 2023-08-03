UPDATE: One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving ambulance on Highway 117 south of Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a highway in Pender County south of Burgaw Thursday afternoon.

It happened after 2 p.m. on a section of Highway 117 between East Main Street and Newroad Avenue in St. Helena.

We’re told the crash involved three vehicles and a Pender EMS & Fire ambulance.

One of the vehicles went left of center, hitting one vehicle, according to a State Trooper. Officials say at least one person is dead, with at least 11 people involved.

“Based on early reports from the scene, we mobilized additional team members this afternoon under our mass casualty protocol,” said Novant Health/NHRMC Spokesman Julian March. “This proactive response is designed to ensure the needed personnel and resources are available to respond to the incident.”

March also told WWAY that they treated four patients at the main campus in Wilmington.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating and deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene assisting with traffic control.

The highway was expected to be closed until after 6 p.m. according to the NCDOT’s website.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to provide updates as we learn new details.