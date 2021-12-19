Officials release water advisory for some in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Officials have issued a water pressure advisory for the greater Pender County area due to an emergency repair.

Customers on roads and side streets between Paul’s Place on Highway 133 to Schoolview Drive will be without water or will have low water pressure.

If you live in the noted area, you are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation, etc.) or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

The advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.

Repairs are underway. Officials say the cause of the break is a fused HDPE joint failure.