UPDATE: Officials recover one person after car submerged in Cape Fear River in Southport

(PHOTO: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Emergency officials are investigating in Southport where a car has been submerged in the Cape Fear River.

According to Southport Police Chief Todd Coring, it happened just after 10 pm near Oliver’s on the Cape Fear on Howe Street.

Officials rescued one person from the vehicle, and they were sent to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Recovery crews removed the vehicle from the river with special use of airbags and wrecker.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available. It is still an active investigation.