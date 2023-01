Ogden Park CFPUA water drinking station back in service

CFPUA says its drinking water system in Ogden Park is open again (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA’s free drinking water station at Ogden Park is back in service.

The water station went out of service late last month, but staff have completed repairs to the station.

The water station at Veterans Park is also in operation and available for use.

The two stations were established to provide access to drinking water from CFPUA’s two groundwater systems.