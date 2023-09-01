‘Olivia’s Game’ will honor daughter of UNCW legend Brad Knighton

11-year-old died in boating accident in July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Saturday night’s CAA opener for the UNCW Seahawks will be bittersweet.

Northeastern visits the UNCW Soccer Stadium for the ‘Olivia Knighton Tribute Game’, who died in a tragic boating accident earlier this summer.

Her father, former UNCW goalie Brad Knighton, will be in attendance Saturday night with his family.

The first 500 fans into the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday night will receive a teal #LOVEForLIV wristband for Olivia’s Game.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with kick-off happening at 7 p.m.

🎟

— UNCW Men’s Soccer (@UNCWMenssoccer) September 1, 2023

Fans are encouraged to wear teal as we remember the life of Olivia Grace Knighton on Saturday night. Tickets can be found here