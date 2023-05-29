“On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign kicks off

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This weekend, local and state law enforcement kicked off the “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign.

The annual campaign is used to try and reduce alcohol-related accidents on road and waterways. The campaign is coordinated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the State Highway Patrol. During 2022, 148 boating accidents happened in North Carolina, which caused 20 deaths. 16 of those deaths involved people not wearing a life jacket.

