One dead after fatal crash on US-17 in Bolivia

WWAY News,
Car crash (Photo: MGN)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead following a fatal crash on US-17 in Brunswick County.

A Highway Patrol trooper says that the incident occurred around 5:37 p.m. near Bolivia.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A red Jeep Grand Cherokee heading southbound on US-17 lost control and ran off the road, colliding with a box truck head on.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. Highway Patrol says the deceased was a 51-year-old man from Leland, but his name will not be released publicly until his next of kin are notified.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the box truck is okay.

