One dead; two injured in accident that shut down Navassa road

Road has since reopened

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that shut down a road in Navassa for hours.

According to Highway Patrol, one person died and two people were injured in the accident on Mt. Misery Road on Wednesday.

First responders arrived on the scene before noon, shutting down Mt. Misery Road, near the intersection of Cedar Hill NE.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Navassa Fire Department assisted the NCHP, the road reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

According to NCHP, the two injured were taken to the Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment, one is currently in surgery.

The names of those involved are not being released pending family notification.

No word yet on what led to the crash, investigators said alcohol wasn’t a factor.

This is a developing story, stay with WWAY on air and online for the latest.