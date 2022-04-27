One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

Reptiles that live in forest areas are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert-dwellers — in part because forests face greater human disruptions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A comprehensive new assessment of thousands of reptiles species has found that 21% are considered endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction.

The list of vulnerable species includes such iconic reptiles as the king cobra and the Galapagos marine iguana.

Most of the world’s species of sea turtles are also threatened.

Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction.

The research was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.