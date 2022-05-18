One injured in Chadbourn motel explosion and fire

Fire at Budget Motel in Chadbourn Court (Photo: ColumbusCountyNews.com)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning explosion and fire at a Chadbourn motel.

According to witnesses and police, an explosion was felt and heard around 5:30 Wednesday morning near East Strawberry Blvd. and N Brown Street. Shortly after that, crews responded to a fire at the Budget Motel at 914 N. Brown St.

Crews from Klondyke-Chadbourn Fire and Rescue, Roseland, Whiteville, Evergreen and Cerro Gordo fire departments worked to get the fire under control.

According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, one of his officers is being credited for retrieving one person from the burning wreckage. Witnesses say Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt and his wife treated the injured person while waiting for first responders to arrive.

The condition of the person injured in the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire crews remain on the scene at this hour. Roads in the area around the motel are closed to traffic.

