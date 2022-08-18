One of the men arrested in western NC now charged in killing of Wake deputy

Arturo Marin-Sotelo (PHOTO: WTVD)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WTVD) — One of the two men arrested in Burke County is now charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.

Court documents uncovered Thursday morning confirm that Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, is charged with the murder of Ned Byrd. He is scheduled to appear in a Wake County court at 2 p.m. Thursday. Marin-Sotelo’s mugshot appeared on the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification website with a murder charge.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office refused to confirm if Marin-Sotelo was charged with Byrd’s murder.

Click here to read more from ABC11.