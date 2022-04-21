One person dead in Ash house fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — One woman has died in a house fire in Ash on Wednesday, April 20.

A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire happened on Kingtown Road around 4 p.m.

Ada King, 77, died in the fire.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

A cause of the fire has not been confirmed and is still under investigation. However, the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says that at this time, the fire does not appear suspicious.