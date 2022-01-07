One person dead in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — One person has died after an argument led to a shooting, according to Boiling Spring Lakes Police.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Windemere Drive and Masters Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered one person dead at the scene.

Chief Greg Jordan confirms that the other person involved is not ‘at large’ and is not a danger to anyone else. Police say this is an isolated incident.

Boiling Spring Lakes Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Eric Mahoney with the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department at (910) 363-0011, e-mail emahoney@cityofbsl.org or call 911.