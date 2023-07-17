One town in Brunswick County may be the site of the ‘fountain of youth’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It appears one Brunswick County town may be the site of the fountain of youth.

Navassa has a high number of residents living to the age of 100 or older.

Two of them will be recognized by the town later this week.

Curlia Grady and Mary McKoy Bryant are both 106.

Mayor Eulis Willis credited the long lives of these seniors to homegrown traditions that have been passed down through the years.

He said he and the town wanted to do something special for some of Navassa’s oldest residents.

“It’s kind of a good way for us to get that message out to the community that, yeah we might be going away but we’re gonna still be in here making a little bit of noise somehow,” Willis said.

The Town of Navassa will be honoring the two young ladies and the legacy they have crafted over the years, on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at its town council meeting.