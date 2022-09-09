ONLY ON WWAY: TRU Colors employees wonder what’s next as brewery closes, company still looking for investors

Employees sit outside as TRU Colors prepares to close on Friday, September 9, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A loss of investor funding has forced Wilmington’s TRU Colors Brewing to shut down operations, leaving employees wondering about their future.

This is different from other business shutdowns, though, since most of the workers are active gang members. TRU Colors invited WWAY inside on the last day, for an exclusive interview with employees who don’t know what’s next, but want a chance to continue their mission.

Workers gathered outside the building early Friday, concerned about how they’ll take care of their families if the brewery actually closes.

Shawn Conley got his job two years ago when he got out of prison and wonders how he’ll take care of his ten-month-old daughter, and two sons, if his job goes away. Turns out, getting a job with a prison record, can be tough.

“When I apply for a job and I put down that I’m a felon, people automatically want to write me off because of that,” Conley said.

The brewery took on a major challenge five years ago when it hired rival gang members and challenged them to work alongside each other. Managers say it provided a common space to mediate differences, those that originated on the job, and on the street.

Inside, on what they’ve been told is the last day, several employees said they are hoping for a miracle, a Hail Mary pass…an angel investor…anything to keep the doors open, and keep their future secure.

“We built this brick by brick,” said TRU Colors Event Manager Beez Smith. “We fought day in and day out to make this work. We all took chances coming here. We all took chances being the guys on the forefront for people who didn’t necessary feel like we deserved the opportunity.”

Realizing they might have to look for other work, some are getting assistance with resumes and financial planning, career coaching, retraining. There’s even a plan for mental health, all geared toward taking care of workers in a transition they didn’t see coming. And steering them away from the siren call of a street life they left behind.

“You’ve got a lot of fathers that need opportunity. We don’t have a voice, we need a voice. We need to speak up and be here for the community and learn that we need opportunity, you know, to change and survive as well, so I hope they understand that,” said Marketing Director Chaz “Spree” Springer.

As for the business, machines are being cleaned in preparation of shutting down. TRU Colors will honor commitments for beer donations at fundraising events and is still hoping to find two million dollars in investments needed to stay in operation.

While many people are still working to keep the doors open here, a plan is brewing within the community to help displaced workers. Cape Fear Community College is collaborating with The Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development, and working to get state funding from the Workforce Development Board, to give these workers a soft place to land.

A “pink slip party” is also planned next week, to connect hiring managers with workers who want an opportunity for a new career.

TRU Colors is also offering unemployment assistance, and creating a database of employable workers to share with companies offering remote and hybrid positions.